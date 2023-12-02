Stifel Initiates Coverage of AAR (AIR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of AAR (NYSE:AIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AAR is 69.02. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of 69.85.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is 2,047MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.17%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 39,715K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,977K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,228K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,028K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 932K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 78.26% over the last quarter.

AAR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

