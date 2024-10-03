Stifel Initiates Coverage of NCR Atleos (NATL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.90% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NCR Atleos is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 38.90% from its latest reported closing price of $27.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NCR Atleos is 4,518MM, an increase of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCR Atleos. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATL is 0.21%, an increase of 25.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 83,314K shares. The put/call ratio of NATL is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,430K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATL by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,383K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 92.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATL by 1,611.65% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,051K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATL by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,547K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATL by 46.04% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 2,509K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.