Stifel Initiates Coverage of Limbach Holdings (LMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Limbach Holdings (NasdaqCM:LMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.59% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings is $74.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.59% from its latest reported closing price of $92.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Limbach Holdings is 561MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.14%, an increase of 35.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 10,085K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 973K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel holds 532K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 54.03% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 524K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 57.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 131.67% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 373K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 362K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Limbach Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

