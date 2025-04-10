Stifel Initiates Coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LGND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.02% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $146.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 41.02% from its latest reported closing price of $103.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 168MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.21%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 25,430K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,219K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,015K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 60.35% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 884K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 0.62% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 656K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 621K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

