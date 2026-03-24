Stifel Initiates Coverage of LCI Industries (LCII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.60% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for LCI Industries is $157.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.01 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.60% from its latest reported closing price of $121.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for LCI Industries is 4,346MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 33.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.13%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.62% to 27,191K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,996K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares , representing a decrease of 8.82%.

American Century Companies holds 881K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 653K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 650K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 596K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 43.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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