Stifel Initiates Coverage of International Paper (LSE:0JCB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of International Paper (LSE:0JCB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.08% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 47.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 38.75 GBX to a high of 59.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from its latest reported closing price of 43.15 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 20,914MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,510 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JCB is 0.18%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 314,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,136K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,644K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JCB by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,696K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,000K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCB by 90.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,372K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,031K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCB by 88.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,889K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCB by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,726K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,450K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCB by 1.73% over the last quarter.

