Stifel Initiates Coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $30.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is 9,987MM, an increase of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.35%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 371,971K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 13,731K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,592K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,029K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,513K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 85.91% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,984K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 50.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 125.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,643K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,528K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,290K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

