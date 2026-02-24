Stifel Initiates Coverage of Gentherm (THRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Gentherm (NasdaqGS:THRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.07% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gentherm is $46.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 43.07% from its latest reported closing price of $32.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gentherm is 1,763MM, an increase of 17.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentherm. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 13.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRM is 0.09%, an increase of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 37,458K shares. The put/call ratio of THRM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,463K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing a decrease of 19.57%.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,217K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 9.57%.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,135K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 32.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,046K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 8.71% over the last quarter.

