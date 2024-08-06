Stifel Initiates Coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (BVC:GEHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (BVC:GEHC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,979 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.26%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 452,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 53,992K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,345K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.70% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 30,531K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 21,060K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,961K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,814K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 6.41% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,613K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,172K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 5.05% over the last quarter.

