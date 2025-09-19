Stifel Initiates Coverage of Garrett Motion (GTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Garrett Motion (NasdaqGS:GTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Garrett Motion is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of $13.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Garrett Motion is 4,166MM, an increase of 20.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garrett Motion. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 25.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTX is 0.56%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 208,839K shares. The put/call ratio of GTX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 36,895K shares representing 18.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,083K shares , representing a decrease of 19.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 30,147K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,147K shares , representing a decrease of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 23,705K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,337K shares , representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 6,479K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,796K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 5.20% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,111K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 21.77% over the last quarter.

