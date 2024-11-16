Stifel Initiates Coverage of EMCOR Group (EME) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for EMCOR Group is $423.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $498.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EMCOR Group is 12,112MM, a decrease of 14.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,536 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCOR Group. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.36%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 51,194K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,926K shares representing 12.88% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,688K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 24.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,485K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 1.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,462K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 6.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,182K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Emcor Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

