Stifel Initiates Coverage of Comfort Systems USA (FIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.84% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is $365.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.84% from its latest reported closing price of $439.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,636MM, a decrease of 28.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.35%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.54% to 46,482K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,973K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 2,278K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 14.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,049K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,434K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 90.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,127K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.