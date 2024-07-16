Stifel Initiates Coverage of Avery Dennison (LSE:0HJR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Avery Dennison (LSE:0HJR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is 242.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 205.46 GBX to a high of 270.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of 220.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 9,811MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HJR is 0.25%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 86,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,251K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,530K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,464K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 83.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,012K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 187.71% over the last quarter.

