Stifel Initiates Coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.53% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions is $21.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 71.53% from its latest reported closing price of $12.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions is 1,005MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 19.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.20%, an increase of 44.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.09% to 110,296K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,913K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,744K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 24.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,300K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 62.34% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,204K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing an increase of 29.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 47.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,034K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 62.39% over the last quarter.

