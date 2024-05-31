Stifel Initiates Coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.97% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is 185.51. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $275.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.97% from its latest reported closing price of 137.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 368MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.70%, an increase of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 79,018K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 2.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,108K shares representing 17.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,672K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,749K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,075K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,967K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,756K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,767K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 62.69% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

