Stifel Initiates Coverage of Arhaus (ARHS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Arhaus (NasdaqGS:ARHS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.34% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arhaus is $19.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.34% from its latest reported closing price of $14.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus is 1,503MM, an increase of 17.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 15.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.21%, an increase of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 52,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 4.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,792K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 59.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 204.64% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,114K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 71.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 305.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,841K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 89.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 979.33% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,600K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,547K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.