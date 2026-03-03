Stifel Initiates Coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.20% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is $21.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.20% from its latest reported closing price of $14.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 160,215MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 22.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.27%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 106,082K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 8,285K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,952K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 49.22% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,650K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 27.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 68.03% over the last quarter.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 4,496K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,466K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares , representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 43.90% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 3,356K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 27.92% over the last quarter.

