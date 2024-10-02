Stifel Initiates Coverage of Amdocs (DOX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Amdocs (NasdaqGS:DOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amdocs is $100.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of $88.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amdocs is 5,581MM, an increase of 11.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amdocs. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOX is 0.32%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 131,971K shares. The put/call ratio of DOX is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,515K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,668K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares , representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 19.15% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 4,999K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 4,729K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,048K shares , representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,207K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Amdocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Xilinx, Inc. Its cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

