Stifel Initiates Coverage of Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:AMC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:AMC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.22% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is $15.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.90 to a high of $16.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is 15,389MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.14%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 56,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,955K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,768K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 9.46% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 14,241K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,521K shares , representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,969K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,779K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 7.07% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,404K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 0.06% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,007K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 7.92% over the last quarter.

