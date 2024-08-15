Stifel Initiates Coverage of Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Advanced Energy Industries (NasdaqGS:AEIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is $117.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $100.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is 1,854MM, an increase of 22.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.24%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 48,602K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 2.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,695K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 80.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,527K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,682K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 23.57% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,593K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

