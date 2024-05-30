Stifel Initiates Coverage of Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Abeona Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ABEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.69% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abeona Therapeutics is 16.06. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 295.69% from its latest reported closing price of 4.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Abeona Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 212.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abeona Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABEO is 0.08%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 14,499K shares. The put/call ratio of ABEO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,250K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,311K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 41.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,987K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 100.07% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 1,361K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 40.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 75.42% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 889K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 32.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 150.96% over the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company's portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Abeona's novel, next-generation AIM™ capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona's fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.