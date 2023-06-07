News & Insights

Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series D Yield Pushes Past 7%

June 07, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $16.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SF.PRD was trading at a 35.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.23% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D:

In Wednesday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are up about 1.8%.

