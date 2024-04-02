Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SF.PRD was trading at a 22.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D:

In Tuesday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are off about 1.5%.

