Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series D Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SF.PRD was trading at a 17.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SF.PRD shares, versus SF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D:
In Tuesday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series D (Symbol: SF.PRD) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are down about 1.2%.
