Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $21.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.19% in the "Investment Brokerages" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SF.PRC was trading at a 12.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.74% in the "Investment Brokerages" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:

In Thursday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are up about 4.1%.

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Further SF.PRC Research:

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