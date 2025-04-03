Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $23.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SF.PRC was trading at a 5.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.80% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SF.PRC shares, versus SF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:

In Thursday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are trading flat.

