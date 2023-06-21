Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $23.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SF.PRC was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.76% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SF.PRC shares, versus SF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:
In Wednesday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: SF.PRC) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are up about 0.6%.
