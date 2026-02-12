Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock, Series B Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SF.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.03 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SF.PRB was trading at a 3.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.02% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SF.PRB shares, versus SF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SF.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are off about 4.4%.
Also see:
PDAC shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of ACEL
ETFs Holding VRSK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.