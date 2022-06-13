Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SF.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.89% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SF.PRB was trading at a 1.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SF.PRB shares, versus SF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Monday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SF.PRB) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are off about 3.8%.

