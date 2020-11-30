Stifel Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SF.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SF.PRA was trading at a 5.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.74% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Stifel Financial Corporation's 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SF.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SF) are off about 2.5%.

