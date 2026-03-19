Stifel Financial: A Wealth Manager’s Stock for Wealth Investors

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) recently finished one of its strongest years ever and then split its stock. Clearly, the company feels optimistic. But the question is, should shareholders?

Maybe not a household name, but Stifel is making money by catering to households, institutions, and others. Managing client investments and advising companies on deals and in the capital markets, the company is doing more business with more clients. That’s partly thanks to last year’s rebound on Wall Street activity, but also from investors moving more of their money to Stifel.

Stifel's Growing Revenue and Operating Results

To recap growth at Stifel: net revenue rose about 11% to a record $5.53 billion last year, the first time it climbed above $5 billion in the company’s 135-year history. The company then split its stock and raised its dividend. Overall, Stifel reported net income of $646.5 million with earnings per share (EPS) at $5.87.

Although EPS declined from 2024, the numbers don't reflect a slowdown in business. The net figure includes a $180 million legal expense taken in last year’s first quarter stemming from a FINRA case involving a former broker and client. The company says it’s appealing the ruling. Operationally, Stifel delivered earnings per share of $7.92 with a pre-tax margin of 21%, the company’s CEO said during an earnings call.

Further, as of the fourth quarter, Stifel showed it was putting shareholder money to good use, with its adjusted return on tangible common equity coming in at a very strong 31.1%.

The wealth‑management arm of Stifel is the steady, recurring part of its story. At the end of 2025, client assets reached $552 billion, up 10% from a year earlier, reflecting both market gains and money coming in. Within that, fee‑based assets rose 16% to $224.5 billion dollars. Net revenue at the unit rose 8% to $3.54 billion. The company’s investment banking unit saw revenue climb 26% to $1.2 billion.

Dividends Keep Going Up

Stifel also has a habit of returning cash to shareholders. The company announced in January that it was raising its quarterly dividend 11% to 51 cents per share. It was its ninth consecutive annual raise. Along with that, the company announced a 3-for-2 stock split.

Beyond the impressive raw numbers, valuation is where investors' personal judgment comes into play. Recent data show Stifel trading at a trailing price‑to‑earnings ratio around 20 and offering a dividend yield under 2%.

Analysts on Wall Street are generally positive but not overly excited, which could mark an opportunity. The consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy, with a small majority of analysts slating the shares as a Buy. The average 12‑month price target is around $90, with the highest target above $100.

This all points to expectations of a steady, reasonable upside rather than a quick jump in valuation, suggesting Stifel is viewed more as a long‑term play rather than a short‑term trade.

Market Risks Are Obvious

But when you play the market with a stock that’s dependent on the market, there’s always risk. Stifel’s investment‑banking business got a lift in 2025 as companies returned to the capital markets for deals and financing. But that activity can dry up quickly if the economy slows or stocks sell off, which would hit fee revenue and profits.

Stifel also runs a sizeable $32 billion bank, and like any lender, it faces credit risk if borrowers run into trouble.

Competition is another ongoing challenge. Stifel has to win advisors and clients from much larger players in the broader sector, such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF), which have deep pockets and strong technology platforms.

A Competitive Future With Potential

To keep up and keep growing, Stifel will need to keep investing in its systems, digital tools, and people. Those investments can squeeze profit margins if revenue growth slows. The trade‑off is clear: the company can keep gaining share in attractive markets, but it may need to spend aggressively to stay competitive.

Still, if market activity continues and wealth management keeps the appeal it now has, Stifel should benefit nicely. The company brings together a growing wealth‑management and advisory franchise, strong profitability metrics, a dividend that has been rising for years, and a new stock split. That will make the shares more accessible, all at a valuation that looks reasonable rather than stretched.

The business is tied to markets and deal activity, so expect more ups and downs than you would get from a utility or consumer staples stock. For patient investors building a diversified portfolio of financials, though, Stifel looks like a good candidate to buy on market pullbacks and then hold through the typical market cycles.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.