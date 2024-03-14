Stifel Financial To Acquire Finance 500, And CB Resource - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finance 500, Inc. and CB Resource, Inc. The company noted that the Irvine-based companies, which operate as strategic partners under common ownership, are market leaders in the underwriting and issuance of certificates of deposits.

Finance 500 is a brokerage and investment services provider focused on underwriting FDIC-insured Certificates of Deposits and fixed income securities trading. CB Resource operates as F500 Performance Management Group, integrating ERM, strategic and capital plan solutions, and industry analytics through its fully integrated tech-enabled platform.

