Stifel Financial Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.43, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. A 1.4% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $122.14.

The standing of Stifel Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $105.00 $121.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $105.00 $125.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $116.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $128.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $128.00 $130.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stifel Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 67% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Breaking Down Stifel Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Stifel Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

