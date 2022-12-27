Stifel Financial (SF) Signs Agreement to Acquire Torreya

Stifel Financial Corp. SF has entered a deal to acquire Torreya Partners LLC. Torreya is an independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global life sciences industry. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Ronald J. Kruszewski, the chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial, stated, “One in five dollars spent in the United States, and a growing percentage globally, is healthcare-related. This combination brings together two like-minded firms that drive innovation with forward thinking and creative solutions for clients. I look forward to welcoming the Torreya team to Stifel.”



Brad Raymond, the global head of investment banking at Stifel Financial, said, “Over the past 15 years, Torreya has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor to global life sciences companies, especially in complex and transformational deals that often require unique approaches and structures. We have been very impressed with the breadth and quality of Torreya’s relationships, which include entrepreneurs and growth-focused corporations, along with venture capitalists and specialty healthcare investors. Without question, this partnership helps solidify Stifel’s leadership position across healthcare.”



Stifel Financial’s global healthcare investment banking team, led by co-heads Mark Dempster and Declan Quirke, has advised on 700 total M&A and capital raising transactions since 2010. SF’s presence in the healthcare sector goes beyond investment banking, and includes a dedicated equity research offering, a dedicated specialist sales force and a flagship annual healthcare conference, which attracts 1,000 industry participants.



Over the past year, shares of Stifel Financial have lost 19% compared with a decline of 11.3% recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Inorganic Growth Efforts by Other Firms

Recently, F.N.B. Corporation FNB completed the acquisition of Greenville, SC-based UB Bancorp. UB Bancorp's bank subsidiary, Union Bank, merged with FNB's bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania. The acquisition bolstered FNB’s presence in North Carolina and added “low-cost granular deposits,” which will likely be accretive to its financials amid the present economic backdrop.



Similarly, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB closed the acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. With this, the combined entity becomes the 24th largest regional bank (based on total assets) in the country.



Per NYCB management, “The merger creates a company with significant scale and capabilities with a more diversified loan portfolio, an improved funding mix, and a much better interest-rate risk profile."

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.