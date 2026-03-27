Stifel Financial (SF) Price Target Decreased by 33.57% to 97.01

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) has been revised to $97.01 / share. This is a decrease of 33.57% from the prior estimate of $146.03 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $87.53 to a high of $108.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.29% from the latest reported closing price of $72.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is an decrease of 338 owner(s) or 32.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.19%, an increase of 33.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.47% to 91,931K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,329K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 84.91% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,894K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 48.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 51.73% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,538K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,323K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,285K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 6.50% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.