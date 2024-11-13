News & Insights

Stifel Financial price target raised to $130 from $113 at Wells Fargo

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Stifel Financial (SF) to $130 from $113 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says a “merger resurgence” is likely post election, as highlighted at its bank and regulatory summit yesterday. Banks should be more willing to do deals given pent-up demand, scale benefits and likely faster approvals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells believes Stifel is positioned “exceedingly well to benefit from bank consolidation.”

Read More on SF:

Stocks mentioned

SF

