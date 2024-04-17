Stifel Financial - Preferred Security (SFB) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 26.70

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - Preferred Security (NYSE:SFB) has been revised to 26.70 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 25.35 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.69 to a high of 29.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from the latest reported closing price of 22.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Preferred Security. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 1,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 825K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 3.00% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 403K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 1.35% over the last quarter.

BRMSX - Bramshill Income Performance Fund Institutional Class holds 99K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 39.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 36.41% over the last quarter.

FFSAX - Touchstone Flexible Income Fund holds 95K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 39.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 44.42% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.