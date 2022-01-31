Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.30

Stifel Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:SF) dividend will be increasing to US$0.30 on 15th of March. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Stifel Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Stifel Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 3.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 14%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:SF Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Stifel Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2018, the first annual payment was US$0.27, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 46% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Stifel Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 61% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Stifel Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stifel Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Stifel Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.