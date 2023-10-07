Stifel Financial (FRA:2SI) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 70.27

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial (FRA:2SI) has been revised to 70.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 66.77 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.28 to a high of 88.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from the latest reported closing price of 57.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2SI is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 107,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,092K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 5.14% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,288K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,219K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 4.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,158K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,794K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.