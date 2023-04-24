Stifel Financial (FRA:2SI) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 65.91

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial (FRA:2SI) has been revised to 65.91 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 70.27 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.51 to a high of 86.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from the latest reported closing price of 55.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2SI is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 113,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,088K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 3.46% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,288K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,412K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,282K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,271K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2SI by 7.50% over the last quarter.

