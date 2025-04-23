STIFEL FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $SF Reports Quarterly Earnings

STIFEL FINANCIAL ($SF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $1.70 by $1.21. The company also reported revenue of $1,255,470,000, missing estimates of $1,315,402,360 by $-59,932,360.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STIFEL FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

STIFEL FINANCIAL insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D SLINEY (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,904,500

THOMAS W WEISEL sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,495,130

VICTOR NESI (Co-President) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,195,110

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STIFEL FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of STIFEL FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STIFEL FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.