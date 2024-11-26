Stifel Financial director Weisel sells 13,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Stifel Financial (SF) director Thomas Weisel disclosed the sale of 13,000 common shares of the company on November 22 at a price of $115.01 per share.

