Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.95, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SF was $72.95, representing a -7.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.60 and a 57.9% increase over the 52 week low of $46.20.

SF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). SF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SF as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WGRO with an increase of 7.42% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of SF at 2.72%.

