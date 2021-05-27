Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.76% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.39, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SF was $68.39, representing a -5.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.20 and a 132.67% increase over the 52 week low of $29.39.

SF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). SF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 26.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SF at 3.81%.

