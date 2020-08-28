Dividends
Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.79, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SF was $51.79, representing a -25.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.10 and a 66.37% increase over the 52 week low of $31.13.

SF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). SF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42.

