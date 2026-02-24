Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (SFB) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SFB) has been revised to $26.78 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of $24.30 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.08 to a high of $29.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.24% from the latest reported closing price of $20.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.04%, an increase of 62.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.72% to 728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 31.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 88.84% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 26.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.