Stifel Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:SF) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.5x Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Stifel Financial certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Stifel Financial's Growth Trending?

Stifel Financial's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 36% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 178% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.2% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Stifel Financial's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Stifel Financial's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Stifel Financial (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Stifel Financial. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

