Stifel Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $153.164 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $167.301 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Stifel Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $166.587 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.146 billion from $1.121 billion last year.

Stifel Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $153.164 Mln. vs. $167.301 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.146 Bln vs. $1.121 Bln last year.

