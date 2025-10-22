Stifel Financial Corp. Reveals Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $202.05 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $149.18 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stifel Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $214.41 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.634 billion from $1.475 billion last year.

Stifel Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202.05 Mln. vs. $149.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.634 Bln vs. $1.475 Bln last year.

