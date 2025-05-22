Stifel Financial Corp. Reports Selected Operating Results for April 2025

Stifel Financial Corp. reported increased client and fee-based assets for April 2025, despite volatility in equity markets.

Stifel Financial Corp. reported key operating metrics for April 30, 2025, highlighting a 7% increase in total client assets and an 11% rise in fee-based assets compared to the previous year, attributed to market appreciation and the successful recruitment of financial advisors. Despite market volatility, total client and fee-based assets remained steady compared to March. However, client money market and insured product balances saw a 5% decline in April, influenced by seasonal factors. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, providing a range of financial services including brokerage, investment banking, and lending.

Potential Positives

Total client assets and fee-based assets increased by 7% and 11%, respectively, year-over-year, indicating strong growth in client engagement and portfolio value.

The recruitment of productive financial advisors contributed to asset growth, showcasing the company's effective talent acquisition strategy.

Despite significant market volatility, total client assets and fee-based assets remained stable month-over-month, reflecting resilience in the company's operations.

Bank loans, net increased by 8% year-over-year, indicating a positive trend in lending activities and potential revenue growth from this segment.

Potential Negatives

Total client assets and fee-based assets showed only negligible month-on-month growth, indicating potential stagnation despite overall year-on-year increases.

Client money market and insured product balances decreased by 5% in April, suggesting a decline in liquidity and possibly a negative market perception.

The press release cautions against assuming a consistent correlation to earnings from the reported metrics, which may raise concerns about the company’s overall financial health.

FAQ

What are Stifel Financial's selected operating results for April 2025?

Stifel reported a 7% increase in total client assets and an 11% increase in fee-based assets compared to April 2024.

How did Stifel's client assets perform in volatile markets?

Despite significant market volatility, Stifel's total client assets and fee-based assets remained relatively stable month-on-month.

What caused the decline in client money market and insured product balances?

The 5% decrease in client money market and insured product balances was influenced by typical seasonal factors.

Who is the CEO of Stifel Financial Corp.?

Ronald J. Kruszewski serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel Financial Corp.

Where can I find more information about Stifel Financial?

More information can be found on Stifel’s official website at www.stifel.com.

$SF Insider Trading Activity

$SF insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W WEISEL sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,495,130

DAVID A PEACOCK sold 12,922 shares for an estimated $1,290,003

$SF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $SF stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for April 30, 2025 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.







Ronald J. Kruszewski



,



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Total client assets and fee-based assets increased 7% and 11%, respectively, from the same period a year ago, due to market appreciation and our continued success in recruiting productive financial advisors. On a month-on-month basis, both our total client assets and fee-based assets finished relatively in-line with March levels, despite significant volatility in the equities markets. Client money market and insured product balances decreased 5% in April as both Smart Rate and Sweep deposits were negatively impacted by typical seasonality."











Company Information





Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.





Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | www.stifel.com/investor-relations



